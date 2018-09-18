SBS Filipino

Cebu Press Freedom Week on

SBS Filipino

a man demostrates against media curtailment

Source: AAP/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 3:24pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of the latest relevant news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: A protester wears a tape with a message for press freedom AAP/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Published 18 September 2018 at 3:04pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 3:24pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cebu Press Freedom Week gets church blessing; DepEd asks schools to replace cancelled classes caused by calamities  and also find ways to lighten school bags; PAGASA asks governments to localise suspension of work or school in calamities as provincial government increases budget for disaster; and Snow World to open in Cebu

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom