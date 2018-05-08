SBS Filipino

Cebu ready for Barangay, SK elections

Cebu City Town Hall

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 8 May 2018 at 11:58am, updated 8 May 2018 at 12:16pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City town hall (Melgar)

COMELEC ready for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataang elections as it warns candidates to follow campaign  rules; Bangko Sentral warns  public not to be worried with new coins; Mandaue mayor  declares its dumpsite a "danger zone" ; and Miss Binibining Cebu launched

