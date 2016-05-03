Cebu ready for elections

This week, COMELEC all set for the coming May 9 elections, final testing and sealing of vote counting machines to take place by the end of the week; Department of Education to employ 305 senior public school teachers for the coming K-12 implementation this school year; Around 2,000 public school teachers in the City of Cebu to receive P10,000 cash assistance starting this December.
Published 3 May 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu city hall (Nick Melgar)
