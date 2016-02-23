SBS Filipino

Cebu: Top Destination for Backpackers

malacanang of the south

Source: Nick Melgar

Published 23 February 2016
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Malacañan of the south (Melgar)

This week, Office of Civil Defence reminds everyone to take extra care with water usage as we enter the summer season and start of El Niño; Around 90 people have been caught violating the gun ban since it was enforced last January in preparation for the coming May Elections; Elementary and High School honor roll students in Cebu to receive cash incentives; and Cebu included in National Geographic's list for top destinations for backpackers

