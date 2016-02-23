Cebu: Top Destination for Backpackers

This week, Office of Civil Defence reminds everyone to take extra care with water usage as we enter the summer season and start of El Niño; Around 90 people have been caught violating the gun ban since it was enforced last January in preparation for the coming May Elections; Elementary and High School honor roll students in Cebu to receive cash incentives; and Cebu included in National Geographic's list for top destinations for backpackers
Source: Nick Melgar
Published 23 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Malacañan of the south (Melgar)
Published 23 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share