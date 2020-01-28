Cebu's health department to enhance laboratory testing for coronavirus

From the report of Nick Melgar, including monitoring members of the Police Regional Office, former policemen accused of extortion, penalties for buildings without permits, and MMDA-like agency proposed to address traffic congestion in Cebu.
Medical staff work at Wuhan Jinyintan hospital, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, 26 January 2020 EPA/STR CHINA OUT Source: EPA
he Department of Health or DOH has announced that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine will take chemical analysis and virus primers to perform a quick test in case of a suspected case of novel coronavirus.
