SBS Filipino

Cebu's health department to enhance laboratory testing for coronavirus

SBS Filipino

coronavirus

Medical staff work at Wuhan Jinyintan hospital, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, 26 January 2020 EPA/STR CHINA OUT Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2020 at 1:28pm, updated 29 January 2020 at 11:57am
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

he Department of Health or DOH has announced that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine will take chemical analysis and virus primers to perform a quick test in case of a suspected case of novel coronavirus.

Published 28 January 2020 at 1:28pm, updated 29 January 2020 at 11:57am
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From the report of Nick Melgar, including monitoring members of the Police Regional Office, former policemen accused of extortion, penalties for buildings without permits, and MMDA-like agency proposed to address traffic congestion in Cebu. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom