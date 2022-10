Highlights Mass and other church activities will be livestreamed

Kiss and touching of religious images will not be allowed

Traditional carolling activities and Christmas parties will not be permitted in most government agencies

CBCP President Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has recommended that Midnight Mass and Misa de Gallo be celebrated earlier at around 6pm.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories