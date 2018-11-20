SBS Filipino

Central Visayas braces for Tropical Depression Samuel

SBS Filipino

Tropical Depression Samuel

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Samuel Source: Source: Pagasa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tropical Depression Samuel is expected to hit the province of Cebu and is forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday night (Nov 20) in Dinagat-Samar-Leyte area.

Published 20 November 2018 at 1:54pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Samuel was located at 395 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

Tropical Depression Samuel
Classes in all public schools in the entire province of Cebu have been suspended in anticipation of Tropical Depression Samuel (SunStar photo/Allan Cuizon) Source: SunStar photo/Allan Cuizon


OTHER NEWS

  • Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes a proposed 1.5 percent flat rate of gross sales or business tax receipts in Cebu City.
  • Around 200 small-scale entrepreneurs have begun selling at the "night markets" at Pelaez and Legaspi Streets after fulfilling requirements from the Cebu City Government.
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom