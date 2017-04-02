SBS Filipino

Challenges and value of night markets for small businesses

SBS Filipino

Night market at the Carriageworks in Redfern

Night market at the Carriageworks in Redfern Source: Carriageworks

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2017 at 10:41am, updated 2 April 2017 at 10:43am
By Small Business Secrets
Source: SBS, Small Business Secrets
Available in other languages

Market stalls can be the ultimate test for a small business. Image: Night market at the Carriageworks in Redfern (Carriageworks)

Published 2 April 2017 at 10:41am, updated 2 April 2017 at 10:43am
By Small Business Secrets
Source: SBS, Small Business Secrets
Available in other languages
The feedback is immediate and competition is fierce.

 

But as this report, the exposure can be invaluable.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul