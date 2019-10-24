SBS Filipino

Changes will see more skilled migrants moving to South Australia

SBS Filipino

Ishtiaq Ahmed and his family

Ishtiaq Ahmed and his family Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 October 2019 at 1:36pm, updated 24 October 2019 at 1:43pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More skilled migrants will be coming to South Australia under changes to the regional migration program coming into effect next month.

Published 24 October 2019 at 1:36pm, updated 24 October 2019 at 1:43pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom