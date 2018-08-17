SBS Filipino

Charges filed against angry motorist

somewhere in Metro Manila

argument went viral in social media Source: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Published 17 August 2018 at 2:41pm, updated 17 August 2018 at 3:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

An altercation between MMDA officers and a female motorist which went viral in social media ends up in court. Charges have been filed against the motorist.

