Chasing their dream career

Jardean and Jade Hinchliffe

Brother and sister Jardean and Jade Hinchliffe Source: SBS Filipino

Published 13 January 2019 at 1:40pm, updated 5 February 2019 at 7:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
"We wanted ice cream one day, and dad was like, why don't you sing and put your hat at the front and people started dropping money, and we bought ourselves ice cream at the end and not only that, we also bought our lunch."

It may seem simple and funny but it is how Central Coast kids Jardean and Jade Hinchliffe started busking in their local area seven years ago and have been doing it since.

While other young people are still contemplating what they want to become when they grow up, brother and sister, Jardean, 14, and Jade, 11, are both on track to fulfilling their musical dreams as they share their journey in music.

Jardean, a Year 8 student at Newtown Performing School,  plays guitar and writes his own songs; while Jade, who will be going to the same school as his brother, loves the piano and hopes to write her own songs too.

Watch Jarden and Jade's cover of INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart.



