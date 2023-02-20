‘Cheaper and less stress’: Filipinos react to IELTS One Skill Retake policy

4.jpg

IELTS takers Jhennena Calexterio, Jeffy Suana and Jan Sevilla react to the new One Skill Retake policy.

Here’s what you need to know about IELTS's new policy, One Skill Retake.

Key Points
  • IELTS, or the International English Language Testing System, is an international standardized English language proficiency examination for non-native English speakers.
  • IELTS is usually a requirement for migration, jobs and study in English-speaking nations like Australia.
  • The IELTS test has four skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
  • In the new One Skill Retake policy, applicants only need to retake one skill that didn't pass the desired score.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Mas mura at bawas stress: Ilang Pinoy, may reaksyon sa bagong One Skill Retake policy ng IELTS image

‘Mas mura at bawas stress': Ilang Pinoy, may reaksyon sa bagong One Skill Retake policy ng IELTS

SBS Filipino

20/02/202307:17
'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': How to spot legitimate offers from migration or education agents

