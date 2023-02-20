‘Cheaper and less stress’: Filipinos react to IELTS One Skill Retake policy

Key Points
- IELTS, or the International English Language Testing System, is an international standardized English language proficiency examination for non-native English speakers.
- IELTS is usually a requirement for migration, jobs and study in English-speaking nations like Australia.
- The IELTS test has four skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
- In the new One Skill Retake policy, applicants only need to retake one skill that didn't pass the desired score.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Mas mura at bawas stress': Ilang Pinoy, may reaksyon sa bagong One Skill Retake policy ng IELTS
SBS Filipino
20/02/202307:17