'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': How to spot legitimate offers from migration or education agents

Published 12 May 2022 at 4:01pm, updated 27 May 2022 at 11:45am
By TJ Correa
There are more than 10,000 Filipino International Students in Australia this 2022 and numbers expected to rise.

Highlights
  • Cookery, early childhood care, education, nursing and engineering are the popular courses currently on Skilled Occupational List.
  • If planning to have a permanent residency pathway, check the course as Skilled Occupational List is updated frequently.
  • Ensure migration agents are registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.

