'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': How to spot legitimate offers from migration or education agents

Highlights
- Cookery, early childhood care, education, nursing and engineering are the popular courses currently on Skilled Occupational List.
- If planning to have a permanent residency pathway, check the course as Skilled Occupational List is updated frequently.
- Ensure migration agents are registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
Listen to the audio:
LISTEN TO
'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': Paano nga ba malalaman kung lehitimo ang alok ng migration o education agency
SBS Filipino
12/05/202211:22
Advertisement
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.