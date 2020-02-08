SBS Filipino

Check your eyes before it’s too late

Published 9 February 2020 at 7:50am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Not everyone has the time to get their eyes checked regularly. With the eyes responsible for so much of our daily activities, and 93 per cent of people aged over 55 affected by long-term vision disorders, specialists say it is essential that you don’t leave it until it’s too late.

