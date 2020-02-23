SBS Filipino

Chief scientist posits hydrogen as bridge to clean energy future

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel Source: AAP

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:25am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall, Rachel Cary
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australia's chief scientist says the link between climate change and its horror season of bushfires is clear. Dr Alan Finkel suggests the key to a low emissions future to try and prevent more extreme weather is hydrogen power.

