Children aged 12-15 years old in the Philippines now eligible for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

COVID vaccine, COVID-19, Philippines, Filipino News, Philippine News

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Published 28 May 2021 at 4:27pm, updated 28 May 2021 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Children aged 12-15 years old in the Philippines can now receive the Pfizer's COVID-19 be vaccination.

Highlights
  • The amendments were immediately approved by vaccine experts
  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque has clarified that children are not included in the country's COVID-19 vaccine priority list
  • There is currently a shortage of supply in the Philippines
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says that Pfizer has applied for amendments to the Emergency Use Authorization to include children aged 12-15 years.

 

Included in the priority list are senior citizens, health workers and those with comorbidity.

