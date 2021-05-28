Children aged 12-15 years old in the Philippines now eligible for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Highlights The amendments were immediately approved by vaccine experts

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has clarified that children are not included in the country's COVID-19 vaccine priority list

There is currently a shortage of supply in the Philippines

FDA Director General Eric Domingo says that Pfizer has applied for amendments to the Emergency Use Authorization to include children aged 12-15 years.











Included in the priority list are senior citizens, health workers and those with comorbidity.





