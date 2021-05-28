Children aged 12-15 years old in the Philippines now eligible for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Highlights
- The amendments were immediately approved by vaccine experts
- Health Secretary Francisco Duque has clarified that children are not included in the country's COVID-19 vaccine priority list
- There is currently a shortage of supply in the Philippines
FDA Director General Eric Domingo says that Pfizer has applied for amendments to the Emergency Use Authorization to include children aged 12-15 years.
Included in the priority list are senior citizens, health workers and those with comorbidity.
