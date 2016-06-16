SBS Filipino

Children alone increasingly crossing Mediterranean: UN

SBS Filipino

Unaccompanied Afhgan child

Unaccompanied Afhgan child Source: unicef

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Oliver Jones, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations children agency says more than 7,000 unaccompanied child migrants have made the crossing to Europe so far this year (2016) - that's a substantial increase on last year's number. The UNICEF report also outlines the dangers children face in escaping conflict and violence.

Published 16 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:48pm
By Oliver Jones, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The UNICEF report also outlines the dangers children face in escaping conflict and violence.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January