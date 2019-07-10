Children in tents, adults sleeping in cars: Hobart's homeless still waiting for help

Tasmania's homelessness crisis is showing no signs of abating and neither are the human stories behind it.
Jacqui and her dog Source: Supplied
Published 11 July 2019 at 8:50am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:32pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Murray Silby
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A domestic violence survivor, a cancer patient, a mother of two and a cold Tasmanian winter ...
Published 11 July 2019 at 8:50am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:32pm
By Rashida Yosufzai, Murray Silby
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share