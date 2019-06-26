SBS Filipino

Children of Australian Islamic State fighter, to be returned to Australia

Mat Tinkler of Save the Children

Mat Tinkler of Save the Children Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2019 at 10:33am, updated 26 June 2019 at 10:36am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The children of notorious Australian IS fighter Khaled Sharrouf have been rescued from a refugee camp in Syria and will be returned to Australia.

