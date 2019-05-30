SBS Filipino

Children to be screened for autism at a younger age in Victoria

There are concerns Stage 4 restrictions are exacerbating difficulties and disadvantages for autistic children.

There are concerns Stage 4 restrictions are exacerbating disadvantages for autistic children.

Published 30 May 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 30 May 2019 at 3:32pm
By Charlotte Lam
Available in other languages

Children in Victoria will be screened for autism at a younger age, to help parents and doctors diagnose the condition sooner.

Support services say more needs to be done for those from culturally-diverse backgrounds.

