Children to be screened for autism at a younger age in Victoria

Support services say more needs to be done for those from culturally-diverse backgrounds.
There are concerns Stage 4 restrictions are exacerbating disadvantages for autistic children. Source: AAP
Published 30 May 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 30 May 2019 at 3:32pm
By Charlotte Lam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Children in Victoria will be screened for autism at a younger age, to help parents and doctors diagnose the condition sooner.
