China acknowledges ongoing 'issues' in Hong Kong

China Minister

Published 23 May 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 2:27pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

China has acknowledged the existence of so-called "problems" in Hong Kong, in an unusually frank declaration. Image: Zhang Dejiang, chairman of China's National People's Congress, speaks during a banquet in Hong Kong, China (AAP) The comments were made by a top Chinese official during a visit to the region, who reassured citizens Beijing would continue to respect its autonomy. .............. reports.

The comments were made by a top Chinese official during a visit to the region, who reassured citizens Beijing would continue to respect its autonomy.

 

 

