SBS Filipino

China and US suspend hostilities in damaging trade tussle

SBS Filipino

President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 9:22am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Financial markets are tipped to show positive growth as the United States and China reach a 90-day ceasefire in an ongoing trade dispute.

Published 4 December 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 9:22am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leaders from both countries met for a working dinner at the G20 Summit in Argentina to resolve the trade issues threatening the global economic growth.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom