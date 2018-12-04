China and US suspend hostilities in damaging trade tussle

Leaders from both countries met for a working dinner at the G20 Summit in Argentina to resolve the trade issues threatening the global economic growth.
Published 4 December 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 9:22am
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Financial markets are tipped to show positive growth as the United States and China reach a 90-day ceasefire in an ongoing trade dispute.
