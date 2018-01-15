SBS Filipino

China lodges formal complaint over Liberal Senator's comments

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells Source: AAP

Published 16 January 2018 at 10:54am, updated 16 January 2018 at 10:56am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
China has lodged a formal diplomatic protest over remarks made by Australian International Development Minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells on China's aid projects in the Pacific.

Beijing has defended its aid program, saying it respects the will of Pacific Island governments and the development needs of their people.

