China lodges formal complaint over Liberal Senator's comments

Beijing has defended its aid program, saying it respects the will of Pacific Island governments and the development needs of their people.
Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells Source: AAP
Published 16 January 2018 at 10:54am, updated 16 January 2018 at 10:56am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China has lodged a formal diplomatic protest over remarks made by Australian International Development Minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells on China's aid projects in the Pacific.
