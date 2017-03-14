China pushes for two children

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen China pushes for two childrenPlay04:48SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.2MB)Published 14 March 2017 at 11:41amBy Katrina YuSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Women in China were once punished for having more than one child, but, today, the government is considering subsidies to encourage having a second. Image: Mothers and children at play in China (AAP)Published 14 March 2017 at 11:41amBy Katrina YuSource: SBSAvailable in other languages China overturned its one-child policy in 2015 after concerns over its ageing population. But many young women are refusing to have a second child, instead choosing their careers.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul