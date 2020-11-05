SBS Filipino

China set to ban six billion dollars-worth of Australian exports

China bans Australian goods

A vineyard in Australia's Hunter Valley. Source: SBS

Published 6 November 2020 at 8:41am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Rena Sarumpaet, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A Chinese state-controlled newspaper appears to have confirmed speculation that some six billion dollars worth of Australian exports across seven sectors will be banned from Friday.

The bans affecting Australian wine, copper, barley, coal sugar, timber and lobster are the latest escalation of a political and economic rift.

