SBS Filipino

Chinese Consulate opens in Davao City

SBS Filipino

opening ceremony of a Chinese Consulate General office in Davao City, 28 October 2018.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin J and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Source: AAP Image/ EPA/CERILO EBRANO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 1:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Chinese tourists are expected to flock to parts of Mindanao with the recent opening of Chinese Consulate in Davao City.

Published 31 October 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 1:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom