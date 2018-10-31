Chinese Consulate opens in Davao City

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin J and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Source: AAP Image/ EPA/CERILO EBRANO
Published 31 October 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 1:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chinese tourists are expected to flock to parts of Mindanao with the recent opening of Chinese Consulate in Davao City.
Published 31 October 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 1:16pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share