Christmas away from home: How do Filipino students celebrate Christmas in Australia?

Filipino international students in New South Wales find the true spirit of Christmas with fellow Pinoy students as they share their time and even their homes to celebrate the festive season. Boodle-fight style lunch Source: WSU Filipino Student Society/Deryl Cayetano





The Filipino Student Council of New South Wales and its affiliate Filipino student organisations organise several Christmas gathering for its members so they will still feel at home while they are away from their families and are in Australia this Christmas.



Get ready to boodle-fight! Source: Filipino Student Society of UTS/Ferdie Merlin





A boodle-fight style lunch is popular to celebrate Christmas among Filipino students in NSW. Kamayan, the traditional Filipino way of eating — without utensils, is the way to do it.





International student Lisette Isles from Western Sydney University and Sydney-based Katrina Lopez from Macquarie University share their respective Filipino student society's way of celebrating Christmas.





