SBS Filipino

Christmas concert aiming to bring light and hope to typhoon victims in the Philippines

SBS Filipino

Filipinos overseas, virtual concert, Christmas carols, Gawad kalinga

Artists from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Manila will join this year's Pasko ng Pag-asa featuring Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers Source: Ryan Cayabyab Singers

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 18 December 2020 at 9:27am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

This Christmas Season, Filipinos in Australia is set to bring the Pinoy Christmas spirit in a fundraising concert.

Published 17 December 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 18 December 2020 at 9:27am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • Featuring Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers with Filipino artists ;including Ms Iza Calzado
  • The Virtual concert will air on December 19
  • It will be accessible to viewers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia
Gawad Kalinga heads a fundraising concerts for victims of Typhoon Ulysses and Rolly in the Philippines.

 

"Two reasons for this virtual concert, to bring the spirit of Filipino Christmas to those living overseas and to raise funds for Filipinos affected by Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses" Marisa Vedar, Gawad Kalinga-Australia.

Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Drink made by Filipinos supporting fellow Pinoys



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?