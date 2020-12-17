Christmas concert aiming to bring light and hope to typhoon victims in the Philippines

highlights
- Featuring Maestro Ryan Cayabyab and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers with Filipino artists ;including Ms Iza Calzado
- The Virtual concert will air on December 19
- It will be accessible to viewers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia
Gawad Kalinga heads a fundraising concerts for victims of Typhoon Ulysses and Rolly in the Philippines.
"Two reasons for this virtual concert, to bring the spirit of Filipino Christmas to those living overseas and to raise funds for Filipinos affected by Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses" Marisa Vedar, Gawad Kalinga-Australia.
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO