Church as a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse

(L-R) M Rojales, Corina, N Forteza, J Gorgonia Source: SBS Filipino
Published 7 December 2018 at 5:15pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prayers and faith have known to have helped many Filipino families through hardship and challenging times. In Melbourne, Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) teamed up with community and church groups to help provide a safe place for families experiencing violence in their homes. We talk to AFCS's Norminda Forteza, Pastor Jimm Gorgonia and Pastor Micheal Rojales about creating safe spaces for those in need.
Published 7 December 2018 at 5:15pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share