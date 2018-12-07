SBS Filipino

Church as a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse

creating safe places for those in need

(L-R) M Rojales, Corina, N Forteza, J Gorgonia Source: SBS Filipino

Published 7 December 2018 at 5:15pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 5:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Prayers and faith have known to have helped many Filipino families through hardship and challenging times. In Melbourne, Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) teamed up with community and church groups to help provide a safe place for families experiencing violence in their homes. We talk to AFCS's Norminda Forteza, Pastor Jimm Gorgonia and Pastor Micheal Rojales about creating safe spaces for those in need.

