Chynna Palis: "Beauty pageants, a voice to lead the community"

Published 20 January 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 20 January 2018 at 3:14pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"Beauty pageants, I always look at it as something for a greater good, for the community... not just being glamorous. It gives you a voice to lead the community." So believes 1st runner-up Miss Philippines-Australia 2017 and Miss Eastern Sydney 2017 Chynna Sandra Palis on her quest to join beauty pageants as she venture to an international pageant this March in Bangkok, Thailand.

 As this week's volunteer co-host, Chynna shares her thoughts on the "words of the year 2017", what's in-and-out in fashion and her future undertakings.

