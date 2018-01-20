Chynna Palis: "Beauty pageants, a voice to lead the community"

As this week's volunteer co-host, Chynna shares her thoughts on the "words of the year 2017", what's in-and-out in fashion and her future undertakings.
Chynna Sandra Palis Source: SBS Filipino
Published 20 January 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 20 January 2018 at 3:14pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
"Beauty pageants, I always look at it as something for a greater good, for the community... not just being glamorous. It gives you a voice to lead the community." So believes 1st runner-up Miss Philippines-Australia 2017 and Miss Eastern Sydney 2017 Chynna Sandra Palis on her quest to join beauty pageants as she venture to an international pageant this March in Bangkok, Thailand.
