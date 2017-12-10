SBS Filipino

Classical musician from Western Sydney serenades listeners with his Philippine bandurria

Joven Estigoy

Joven Estigoy at the SBS Studio in Sydney Source: A Violata / SBS Filipino

Published 10 December 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 10 December 2017 at 2:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With nearly fifty years of playing and singing classical music, Joven Estigoy prides himself on his knowledge and skills of playing instruments particularly the bandurria. He shares with us his love of classical music and plays the guitar and bandurria.

Watch Joven Estigoy play his bandurria in the tune of 'Pasko na Sinta Ko'



