Watch Joven Estigoy play his bandurria in the tune of 'Pasko na Sinta Ko'
Classical musician from Western Sydney serenades listeners with his Philippine bandurria
Joven Estigoy at the SBS Studio in Sydney Source: A Violata / SBS Filipino
Published 10 December 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 10 December 2017 at 2:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With nearly fifty years of playing and singing classical music, Joven Estigoy prides himself on his knowledge and skills of playing instruments particularly the bandurria. He shares with us his love of classical music and plays the guitar and bandurria.
