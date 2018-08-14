SBS Filipino

Clean Rider campaign reaches Visayas

SBS Filipino

Launched of Clean Rider campaign

EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO Source: AAP/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 14 August 2018 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, right, rides his motorcycle during the launch of the 'Clean Rider' campaign in Manila last August 2018. The 'Clean Rider' campaign aims to lower crime committed by motorcyclists around the country (AAP Image/ EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO)

Published 14 August 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 14 August 2018 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Local government plans to allocate allowance to councillors and Cebu City officials; Youth representative attend International Youth Day;  Clean Riders launched in Lapu-Lapu City;  Tour guides to undergo random drug testing; BIR moves to close a big hotel over tax; and fence ordered in Mandaue-Mactan and Marcelo Fernan bridges to prevent jumping

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom