Clean Rider campaign reaches Visayas

Local government plans to allocate allowance to councillors and Cebu City officials; Youth representative attend International Youth Day; Clean Riders launched in Lapu-Lapu City; Tour guides to undergo random drug testing; BIR moves to close a big hotel over tax; and fence ordered in Mandaue-Mactan and Marcelo Fernan bridges to prevent jumping
Published 14 August 2018
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde, right, rides his motorcycle during the launch of the 'Clean Rider' campaign in Manila last August 2018. The 'Clean Rider' campaign aims to lower crime committed by motorcyclists around the country
