Clean Up Australia Day: Encouraging the youth to help out

Clean Up Australia Day

Fill-Aussie community leader Rod Dingle of FAME at their usual designated, Rizal Park, Rooty Hill, for Clean Up Australia Day Source: Supplied

Published 29 February 2020 at 1:40pm, updated 29 February 2020 at 1:45pm
By Annalyn Violata
In the pursuit to continue to help on Clean Up Australia Day, Filipino community leaders are encouraging young people to go out and be part of one of the biggest community events in Australia.

The Filipino organisation, Filipino-Australian Movement for Empowerment (FAME), along the Knights of Rizal, and supported by  Philippine Community Council of NSW (PCC-NSW), APO, Pangasinan Association, Pozorrubians Downunder, Engineers Association and Fil-Oz Community of Sydney, has been participating in the annual Clean-up Australia Day, held every first Sunday of March.

This year, the group has invited Filipino youth as well as beauty pageant title holders to help up in the clean up even. FAME's Rod Dingle shares the details.

