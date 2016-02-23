Clerical Abuse Victims Head to Rome for Pell's Evidence

Hearings are continuing in Ballarat, Victoria, where the Commission has heard more than 850 people have made claims of sexual abuse against the Catholic lay order -- the Christian Brothers.
Cardinal George Pell's evidence may be heard in front of survivors of clerical abuse in Rome, as the Royal Commission into child sexual abuse assesses appropriate locations. Image: Anthony Foster speaks to the media outside the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Ballarat. (AAP)
