Clerical Abuse Victims Head to Rome for Pell's Evidence

site_197_Filipino_475085.JPG

Published 23 February 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sarah Abo, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Cardinal George Pell's evidence may be heard in front of survivors of clerical abuse in Rome, as the Royal Commission into child sexual abuse assesses appropriate locations. Image: Anthony Foster speaks to the media outside the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Ballarat. (AAP)

Hearings are continuing in Ballarat, Victoria, where the Commission has heard more than 850 people have made claims of sexual abuse against the Catholic lay order -- the Christian Brothers.





