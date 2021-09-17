SBS Filipino

Clinical trials buying more time for blood Cancer patients

blood cancer, snowdome foundation, clinical trials,

"In the world od medical science there's been quantum leap in improvement and I'm testament to that" Warwick Sherman, Cancer Survivor Source: Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Published 17 September 2021 at 4:52pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Each day more than 50 Australians are diagnosed with blood Cancer. It is the second deadliest Cancer in Australia

Warwick Sherman  was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Mantle Cell Lymphoma in July 2010

Highlights

  • In 2010 current treatments were unsuccessful, he decided to undergo clinical trials, Nordic Protocol and was successful 
  • The Cancer recurred after five years and he underwent another experimental treatment Ibrutinib (now approved and funded) and is currently Cancer free
  • For the past ten years he has been actively raising funds for Blood Cancer Research
