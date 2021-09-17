Clinical trials buying more time for blood Cancer patients

Warwick Sherman was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Mantle Cell Lymphoma in July 2010
- In 2010 current treatments were unsuccessful, he decided to undergo clinical trials, Nordic Protocol and was successful
- The Cancer recurred after five years and he underwent another experimental treatment Ibrutinib (now approved and funded) and is currently Cancer free
- For the past ten years he has been actively raising funds for Blood Cancer Research
