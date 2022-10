All close contacts of the first case of the UK variant in the the Philippines test positive for Covid-19. The 14th person who tested positive, initially returned a negative test result.











Highlights





14 close contacts of the first case of the UK-variant in the Philippines have been confirmed COVID-positive

The Philippines' application in the WHO's Covax facility has been approved

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Davao Occidental







