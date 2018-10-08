Club receives record fine for giving gamblers cash, free alcohol

A man playing a poker machine
Published 8 October 2018 at 11:20am, updated 9 October 2018 at 3:31pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A record fine has been issued to a club that unlawfully gave free alcohol and cash advances to gamblers. Top clubs boss Peter Newell is facing calls to resign after the investigation made the finding against the New South Wales club which he chairs.
