Coalition seems split over net-zero carbon emissions

Highlights
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison is back in Australia after attending the G-7 summit in Cornwall.
- Climate change was at the top of the summit's agenda. But politicians in Australia are even more divided now on the issue.
Scott Morrison might have softened his stance among other world leaders who committed to stopping funding for new coal-fired power stations.
But those developments in Europe appear to have created a split back home, in time for the Prime Minister's arrival back on home soil.