Coalition seems split over net-zero carbon emissions

The G-7 summit in Cornwall was a test of Australia's resistance to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.





Highlights





Advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is back in Australia after attending the G-7 summit in Cornwall.

Climate change was at the top of the summit's agenda. But politicians in Australia are even more divided now on the issue.

The G-7 summit in Cornwall was a test of Australia's resistance to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Scott Morrison might have softened his stance among other world leaders who committed to stopping funding for new coal-fired power stations.





But those developments in Europe appear to have created a split back home, in time for the Prime Minister's arrival back on home soil.





Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.