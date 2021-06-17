SBS Filipino

Coalition seems split over net-zero carbon emissions

climate change net zero emissions

Resources Minister Keith Pitt. Source: AAP

Published 18 June 2021 at 9:24am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Tys Ochiuzzi, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has returned from a tour of Europe, where climate change was at the top of the agenda. But he might have come back to a Coalition party room more divided on the issue than when he left.

The G-7 summit in Cornwall was a test of Australia's resistance to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

 Highlights

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison is back in Australia after attending the G-7 summit in Cornwall.
  • Climate change was at the  top of the summit's agenda.  But politicians in Australia are even more divided now on the issue.
  • The G-7 summit in Cornwall was a test of Australia's resistance to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
 Scott Morrison might have softened his stance among other world leaders who committed to stopping funding for new coal-fired power stations.

But those developments in Europe appear to have created a split back home, in time for the Prime Minister's arrival back on home soil.

