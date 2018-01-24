Codeine ban causing concerns

Various prescription painkillers for sale at a pharmacy in Melbourne, Saturday, July 7, 2012. Source: AAP
On the first of February this year, Australians will be no longer be able to purchase low-dose codeine pills over the counter. But the impending ban has raised concerns that those heavily dependent on the medications could resort to taking other drugs like alcohol or cannabis. Even authorities now concede it's a possibility.
