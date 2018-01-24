SBS Filipino

Codeine ban causing concerns

Various prescription painkillers for sale at a pharmacy in Melbourne, Saturday, July 7, 2012. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Published 24 January 2018 at 11:37am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
On the first of February this year, Australians will be no longer be able to purchase low-dose codeine pills over the counter. But the impending ban has raised concerns that those heavily dependent on the medications could resort to taking other drugs like alcohol or cannabis. Even authorities now concede it's a possibility.

