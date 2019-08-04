Coffee cups may assist in finding missing Aussies

Families traumatized by the disappearance of loved ones hope it will yield new leads.
Coffee Cups featuring eight people who have been missing long-term in Australia Source: Supplied
Published 5 August 2019 at 8:07am, updated 5 August 2019 at 8:10am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The humble paper coffee cup is part of a campaign to raise awareness of the thousands of people who remain missing long-term in Australia.
