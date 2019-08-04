SBS Filipino

Coffee cups may assist in finding missing Aussies

Coffee Cups featuring eight people who have been missing long-term in Australia

Coffee Cups featuring eight people who have been missing long-term in Australia

Published 5 August 2019 at 8:07am, updated 5 August 2019 at 8:10am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

The humble paper coffee cup is part of a campaign to raise awareness of the thousands of people who remain missing long-term in Australia.

Families traumatized by the disappearance of loved ones hope it will yield new leads.

