Collaborating for three Vivid Sydney installations

Ms Glover moved to Sydney in 2011 and worked her way up from being a Graphics Assistant to her current position. Last year, through her company they submitted their tender to be part of Vivid Sydney 2018 but failed to be selected.





Working in an Architecture & Planning company, the former Philippine architect feels lucky that this year, she's collaborating with other artists for three of her colleagues' installations which were selected to be presented at Vivid Sydney 2019 .





'Nostalgia Above'

Nostalgia Above





Artists: Capto Collaborative: Anson Li (Australia) / Lawrence Liang (Australia) / Ali Megahed (New Zealand) / Lynda Tran (Australia) / Sarah Anstee (Australia) / Selin Durmush (Australia) / Natalia Gulbransen-Diaz (Australia) / Yanyi Feng (Australia)





Collaborators: Rene-Ann Glover (Philippines) / Bosco Liang (China) / Ben Starr (Australia) / Christian Tilia (Australia) / Meleki Mutuanene (Kenya) / Hunter Iceton (Australia) / Nathaniel Marin (Australia)





Location: Kendall lane at The Rocks





"Nostalgia Above' is an installation that depicts a cluster of clouds suspended overhead moving across the spheres, creating the illusion of rolling cloudscapes. The vivid colour projections programmed as weather systems project displays reminding people that there are always brighter, more positive days ahead.





The youngest team of artists in Vivid Light, Capto Collaborative has worked closely with Beyond Blue to create an installation that inspires positive forward thinking.





'Harmony'

"Harmony"





Artists: Conybeare Morrison International Pty Ltd: Rod Tan (Philippines) / Lawrence Liang (Australia)





Collaborators: Rene-Ann Glover (Philippines) / Ben Starr (Australia) / Angus Easthope (Australia) / Stervan Kansil (Australia)





The main artist Rod Tan was inspired by the diversity of culture co-existing in Sydney and that the idea of the installation is to celebrate the harmony of individuals working together and accepting each other. This concept is articulated through the form of a tree, in which six elements of light (6,000 lights in total) and sound spiral from the root to the canopy. With bright and distinctive colours, each segment represents a metaphor for different people, backgrounds and cultures.





'Let it Snow'Image

Artists: Conybeare Morrison International Pty Ltd: Jing Li (China)/Lawrence Liang (Australia)/Richard Nugent (United States)







Collaborators: Rene-Ann Glover (Philippines)/It Chew Tan (Malaysia)/Angus Easthope (Australia)/Eric Lieb (Australia)





Location: Hickson Road Reserve, Circular Quay





It's a super-scale immersive and responsive installation looking like giant snowflakes have landed at Hickson Road Reserve.





Illuminated by many thousands of LED bulbs, Let It Snow reacts to weather patterns and pedestrian motion. Light plays across the dendrites that give each snowflake its singular form.





Vivid Sydney will be running from 24 May to 15 June.





