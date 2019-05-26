Filipino artist Rod Tan designs "Harmony" at Vivid Sydney

First timer's luck, some say, but Harmony's main artist, Rod Tan, a former architect from the Philippines who moved to Sydney just a year ago after nearly six years of working in Singapore, believes that his concept has a strong message demonstrating Sydney's diversity and multiculturalism.





'Harmony' main artist Rod Tan (left photo); Rod Tan (2nd photo, seated, left) with his collaborators while installing the lights (Supplied by Rene-Ann Glover) Source: Supplied by Rene Ann Glover





Together with co-artist Lawrence Liang, the concept is articulated through an interactive form of a tree, in which six elements of light and sound spiral from the root to the canopy.





The Harmony tree is one of the light installations located at the Royal Botanical Garden included in the Vivid Sydney which is on until 15 June 2019.





