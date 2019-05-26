SBS Filipino

Filipino artist Rod Tan designs "Harmony" at Vivid Sydney

SBS Filipino

Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney's Harmony Source: Supplied by Rene-Ann Glover

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2019 at 3:20pm, updated 27 May 2019 at 9:10am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Amazed how diverse his workplace and the community in Sydney is, Rod Tan took inspiration to design the Harmony tree, one of Vivid Sydney's featured installations this year.

Published 26 May 2019 at 3:20pm, updated 27 May 2019 at 9:10am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
First timer's luck, some say, but Harmony's main artist, Rod Tan, a former architect from the Philippines who moved to Sydney just a year ago after nearly six years of working in Singapore, believes that his concept has a strong message demonstrating Sydney's diversity and multiculturalism. 

Vivid Sydney
'Harmony' main artist Rod Tan (left photo); Rod Tan (2nd photo, seated, left) with his collaborators while installing the lights (Supplied by Rene-Ann Glover) Source: Supplied by Rene Ann Glover


Together with co-artist Lawrence Liang, the concept is articulated through an interactive form of a tree, in which six elements of light and sound spiral from the root to the canopy.  

The
Harmony
tree is one of the light installations located at the Royal Botanical Garden included in the 
Vivid Sydney
which is on until 15 June 2019. 

Also Read

Collaborating for three Vivid Sydney installations



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom