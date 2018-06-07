SBS Filipino

Colour Code spreads advocacies to Adelaide

Colour Code team

Source: Supplied by Norma Hennessy

Published 7 June 2018
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With the help of Get Up Australia, Colour Code starts its aggressive information campaign to promote racial justice in Adelaide Image: Colour Code members with Norma Hennessy, right (Supplied)

Colour Code is a group of Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders who act as spokespersons, advocates and respondents to racial justice for the promotion of  equal oppotunity

