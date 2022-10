Highlights The decision on the disqualification case was signed by Commissioner Marlon Casquejo and Aimee Ferolino

Tourists from Korea are expected to be among the top visitors to the country as the Philippines opens its borders to foreign travellers

DOLE expects an improved labour force participation rate as economic activities continue to increase and businesses resume operations

Marcos Jr was cleared to run for the coming May 2022 presidential elections, with a 2-0 vote.

















