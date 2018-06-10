SBS Filipino

'Coming to Dinner' - a play, wanting Filipino actors

Coming to dinner

"Coming to Dinner," a play by Elaine Laforteza Source: File Photo/A.Violata

Published 10 June 2018 at 1:52pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 2:04pm
By Annalyn Violata
Passionate about acting or just wanting to try acting? "Coming to Dinner," a play being featured in the upcoming Sydney Fringe Festival might be your chance!

Writer and academe Elaine Laforteza is trying out a new adventure and for the first time, uses her playwriting skills in the short play about a Filipino-Australian family which will be part of the Sydney Fringe Festival in September.

Scripts are ready and Laforteza is needing actors with Filipino background to star in the play.

She shares details of the play and the actors needed for it.

Elaine Laforteza
Elaine Laforteza in her book signing in 2015 (Elaine Laforteza's Facebook) Source: Elaine Laforteza's Facebook


