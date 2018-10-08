SBS Filipino

Commissioners debate whether Australia is racist

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar

Published 9 October 2018 at 9:52am, updated 9 October 2018 at 9:57am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Racism is "alive and kicking" in Australia, says the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, June Oscar.

Her comments directly contradict those of her colleague at the Australian Human Rights Commission, the newly-appointed Race Discrimination Commissioner, Chin Tan.

But Ms Oscar says it's crucial the issue is confronted.

