Commissioners debate whether Australia is racist

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Commissioners debate whether Australia is racistPlay05:36SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.28MB)Published 9 October 2018 at 9:52am, updated 9 October 2018 at 9:57amBy Abbie O'BrienPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Racism is "alive and kicking" in Australia, says the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, June Oscar.Published 9 October 2018 at 9:52am, updated 9 October 2018 at 9:57amBy Abbie O'BrienPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesHer comments directly contradict those of her colleague at the Australian Human Rights Commission, the newly-appointed Race Discrimination Commissioner, Chin Tan.But Ms Oscar says it's crucial the issue is confronted.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom