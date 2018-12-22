Commissioner's report finds significant failures in disability services

Senator Jordan Steele-John Source: AAP
Published 22 December 2018 at 1:44pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Disability-service providers have been referred to police for criminal investigation over the deaths of people receiving disability care. Cases have been outlined in a report by the Victorian Disability Services Commissioner, who is calling for a national royal commission into the deaths.
