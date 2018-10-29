SBS Filipino

CommSec: Queensland shows decline in economic performance

SBS Filipino

A beautiful house for rent

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 4:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

State opposition shows decline in economic performance. The weekly report of Celeste Macintosh also revealed that the Labor government will enforce minimum standards in rental housing, and the container refund scheme will begin this week.

Published 29 October 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 4:06pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom