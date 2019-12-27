SBS Filipino

Communities are calling for solar panel gardens to beat rising power prices

Solar panels on top of the Four Pines Brewery

Published 27 December 2019 at 3:29pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
As temperatures soar this summer, many people will be trying to keep the cost of their electricity bills down.

Solar energy can be a cheaper alternative, but for people living in apartments or renting, it isn't always an option.

A new campaign is calling for solar gardens to fix the problem. 

 

