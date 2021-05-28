Community and religious leaders come together for vaccinations

highlights More than 30 heads of Sydney's diverse religious communities have come together with the New South Wales Government to show their support for vaccination against COVID-19.

The leaders were united in trying to counter vaccine hesitancy for religious reasons

People from multicultural backgrounds make up a large proportion of front-line workers in Australia.

The group immunisation is part of a bid by the New South Wales government to prove the vaccine is safe for everybody, no matter their background or religion.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories









