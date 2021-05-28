SBS Filipino

Community and religious leaders come together for vaccinations

COVID-19 Vaccine, Religion, Australia, vaccine Roll Out Filipino News

Experts say more needs to be done to combat vaccine misinformation spreading on social media, as this is where many groups find their information. Source: SBS

Published 28 May 2021 at 1:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Lucy Murray, Claire Slattery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Dozens of Sydney's religious leaders have come together for their COVID-19 vaccinations

  • More than 30 heads of Sydney's diverse religious communities have come together with the New South Wales Government to show their support for vaccination against COVID-19.
  • The leaders were united in trying to counter vaccine hesitancy for religious reasons
  • People from multicultural backgrounds make up a large proportion of front-line workers in Australia.
The group immunisation is part of a bid by the New South Wales government to prove the vaccine is safe for everybody, no matter their background or religion.

 

